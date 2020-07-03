Healthcare
July 3, 2020 / 1:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Countries where remdesivir is approved or supported for treating COVID-19

4 Min Read

 (Adds European Commission approval)
    July 3 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences' remdesivir is at the
forefront in the fight against the novel coronavirus as one of the
first drugs to have shown to be effective in countering COVID-19 in
human trials.
    The following is a list of countries or regions that have approved,
recommended or taken action in support of the antiviral drug for
patients with the illness (in chronological order):        
    
 COUNTRY/REGION   REGULATORY ACTION     DATE OF ACTION  FURTHER READ
 United States    FDA grants                    May-01              
                  authorization for                     
                  emergency use                         
 Japan            Japan approved                May-07              
                  remdesivir for                        
                  COVID-19 - the                        
                  country's first                       
                  officially                            
                  authorized drug to                    
                  tackle the disease.                   
 United Kingdom   Agrees to provide             May-26              
                  remdesivir to                         
                  certain COVID-19                      
                  patients                              
 South Korea      Approves remdesivir   May-29; Jun-26              ,
                  import; adds                                      
                  remdesivir to                         
                  coronavirus                           
                  treatment guidelines                  
 Taiwan           Approves remdesivir           May-30              
                  in patients with                      
                  severe COVID-19,                      
                  says efficacy and                     
                  safety of remdesivir                  
                  have been supported                   
                  by preliminary                        
                  evidence                              
 India            Approves emergency            Jun-01              
                  use of remdesivir                     
 Singapore        Approves remdesivir           Jun-10              
                  for severely ill                      
                  COVID-19 patients                     
 Israel           Accepts Gilead's              Jun-16              
                  donation of                           
                  remdesivir, to treat                  
                  moderately and                        
                  critically ill                        
                  patients                              
 European Union   The European                  Jul-03              ,
                  Commission gives                                  
                  conditional approval                  
                  for the use of                        
                  remdesivir in severe                  
                  COVID-19 patients                     
                  following an                          
                  accelerated review                    
                  process, making it                    
                  the region's first                    
                  therapy to be                         
                  authorized to treat                   
                  the virus. This                       
                  comes a week after                    
                  the drug regulator                    
                  endorsed it.                          
 

 (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander, Dania Nadeem and Pushkala Aripaka;
Editing by Lewis Krauskopf and Arun Koyyur)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below