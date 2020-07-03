FACTBOX-Countries where remdesivir is approved or supported for treating COVID-19

(Adds European Commission approval) July 3 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences' remdesivir is at the forefront in the fight against the novel coronavirus as one of the first drugs to have shown to be effective in countering COVID-19 in human trials. The following is a list of countries or regions that have approved, recommended or taken action in support of the antiviral drug for patients with the illness (in chronological order): COUNTRY/REGION REGULATORY ACTION DATE OF ACTION FURTHER READ United States FDA grants May-01 authorization for emergency use Japan Japan approved May-07 remdesivir for COVID-19 - the country's first officially authorized drug to tackle the disease. United Kingdom Agrees to provide May-26 remdesivir to certain COVID-19 patients South Korea Approves remdesivir May-29; Jun-26 , import; adds remdesivir to coronavirus treatment guidelines Taiwan Approves remdesivir May-30 in patients with severe COVID-19, says efficacy and safety of remdesivir have been supported by preliminary evidence India Approves emergency Jun-01 use of remdesivir Singapore Approves remdesivir Jun-10 for severely ill COVID-19 patients Israel Accepts Gilead's Jun-16 donation of remdesivir, to treat moderately and critically ill patients European Union The European Jul-03 , Commission gives conditional approval for the use of remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients following an accelerated review process, making it the region's first therapy to be authorized to treat the virus. This comes a week after the drug regulator endorsed it. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander, Dania Nadeem and Pushkala Aripaka; Editing by Lewis Krauskopf and Arun Koyyur)