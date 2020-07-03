Greece reveals more measures to shield jobs from COVID-19 impact

ATHENS, July 3 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy performed better than others in the euro zone in the first quarter but the hit from coronavirus restrictions in the second and third quarters will be “dramatic”, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.

Speaking at parliament, he announced a new round of measures to support businesses hurt from the impact of a lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections.

The Greek economy is expected to shrink by about 8 percent this year. Mitsotakis said that averting a rapid increase in unemployment was his government’s top priority.

“We are aware that the impact on growth in the second and third quarter will be dramatic,” Mitsotakis said, adding that the government’s goal was to ease that impact as much as possible. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)