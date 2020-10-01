U.S. HHS announces additional $20 billion funding to healthcare providers

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced a fresh round of $20 billion funding for frontline healthcare providers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new allocation, providers that have already received Provider Relief Fund payments will be invited to apply for additional funding that considers financial losses and changes in operating expenses caused by the coronavirus, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)