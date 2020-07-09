Hong Kong reports jump in local coronavirus infections for 2nd day

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 42 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 34 were locally transmitted, marking the second consecutive day of a jump in local infections and fuelling fears of renewed community spread.

The total number of cases in the global financial hub since late January now stands at 1,366. Seven people have died.

Authorities also said on Thursday the number of people at each table in a restaurant would be capped at eight, while no more than four could be seated in a bar together, with the restrictions due to take effect from midnight on Friday. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu, Donny Kwok and Yanni Chow; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alex Richardson)