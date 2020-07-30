Hong Kong reports record daily number of 149 new coronavirus cases

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 145 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to curb the spread of the virus.

The Chinese territory reported 118 new cases on Wednesday. Since late January, more than 3,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 24 of whom have died. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Yanni Chow; Writing by Farah Master; editing by John Stonestreet)