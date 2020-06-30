Insurer Humana teams up with Walmart, Quest, LabCorp for COVID-19 testing

June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc will offer its members at-home COVID-19 test collection kits, as well as provide access to drive-through testings at the hundreds of neighborhood markets of Walmart Inc, it said on Tuesday.

For drive-through testing, the insurer said it has tied up with the retail chain and Quest Diagnostics. The company will also offer LabCorp’s at-home collection test kits for its members. Humana said new testing sites at Walmart pharmacies will be added between now and August for pharmacist-observed testing. Quest will pick up the samples collected for testing.

U.S. retailers including Walmart, CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, and Target Corp have pledged to provide space at their parking lots in a bid to ramp up testing in the country.

The insurer said its members with Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicaid, or Employer Group plans are eligible and it has waived member costs for the tests. (reut.rs/38cJS70) (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)