Hungary to review rules on travel to neighbouring countries where coronavirus cases rise

July 9 (Reuters) - Hungary is going to review rules on cross-border travel to neighbouring countries where coronavirus infections are on the rise, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas mentioned Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Austria where the number of cases have been rising in the past two weeks. The government’s coronavirus task force will meet later on Thursday to discuss travel rules, he added. (Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Alison Williams)