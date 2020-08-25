Hungary can reopen schools next week, minister says

BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hungary can reopen schools next week for the first time since mid-March based on fresh data on coronavirus infections, state news agency MTI reported on Tuesday, citing Minister of Human Capacities Miklos Kasler.

Kasler said the government had worked out a protocol for schools to follow about social distancing, using sanitizers, and the use of common areas.

He did not go into detail and did not say if wearing a mask would be mandatory.

Hungary, a central European country of around 10 million, has reported 5,215 cases of the coronavirus in all, and 614 deaths. On Tuesday, 24 new cases were recorded.

Hungary will tighten border crossing rules from Sept. 1 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the number of new infections is rising in neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

“As the school year starts, we will no longer be able to work with the border crossing system that was used during the summer,” Orban said.

The government is expected to announce the new rules this week.

Nationalist Orban’s government imposed strict lockdown rules in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and eased those restrictions only gradually in May. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by David Evans)