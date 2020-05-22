Healthcare
May 22, 2020 / 1:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death - study

May 22 (Reuters) - Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, was tied to increased risk of death in a study in 96,000 COVID-19 patients, according to a paper published in the Lancet.

The study found here that people treated with hydroxychloroquine, or the closely related drug chloroquine, had higher risk of in-hospital death when compared to those who had not been given the drug. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

