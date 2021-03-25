Iceland resumes use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

COPENHAGEN, March 25 (Reuters) - Iceland will resume the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after suspending it on March 11 pending investigations into reports that it might be linked to blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated, the government said on Thursday.

A number of other European countries have also resumed use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency confirmed that it was safe to administer. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)