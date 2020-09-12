India reports record daily jump in COVID cases for second straight day

NEW DELHI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India reported a record daily jump in coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day, logging 97,570 new infections on Saturday, data from the federal health ministry showed.

With total cases of more than 4.65 million, India is the world’s second worst affected country, trailing only the United States, which has more than 6.4 million cases.

But the growth in infections in India is faster than anywhere else in the world, with cases surging through urban and rural areas of some large, populous states. (Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)