Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
India

India's capital preparing to deal with COVID-19 peak of 37,000 cases - minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries a body of a relative, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s capital city is preparing to deal with a coronavirus infection peak of 37,000 cases a day in future, its chief minister said on Saturday as he also announced a partial easing of a lockdown.

New Delhi is also preparing for oxygen storage capacity of 420 tons, and will set up genome sequencing labs to study coronavirus variants, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a web news conference.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up