India's capital preparing to deal with COVID-19 peak of 37,000 cases - minister

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries a body of a relative, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s capital city is preparing to deal with a coronavirus infection peak of 37,000 cases a day in future, its chief minister said on Saturday as he also announced a partial easing of a lockdown.

New Delhi is also preparing for oxygen storage capacity of 420 tons, and will set up genome sequencing labs to study coronavirus variants, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a web news conference.