Indonesia to start AstraZeneca vaccine distribution next week: official

FILE PHOTO: Packages of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination centre, temporarily set up in a hall of the fair, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Cologne, Germany, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to start distribution of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines by Monday at the latest following the food and drug agency’s recommendation that it should be used, Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.

Siti on Friday said the vaccines would be distributed to regions in Indonesia and urged people not to be afraid of vaccination. The agency earlier said its benefits outweigh risks and recommended its use.