Indonesia reports 4,497 new COVID-19 cases, 79 new deaths

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 4,497 new coronavirus infections and 79 new deaths on Sunday, the lowest daily fatality count since Sept. 27, data from the country’s Health Ministry website showed.

The new infections brought the total infections tally in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy to 333,449, the data showed, while the total deaths rose to 11,844. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by William Mallard)