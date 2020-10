A visitor wearing a protective face mask walks past painted art depicting John Lennon during an exhibition, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Thursday reported 4,411 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 349,160, passing the Philippines with the highest case number in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia also reported 112 new COVID-19 deaths, with total fatalities reaching 12,268. The Philippines had recorded 348,698 cases and 6,497 deaths as of Thursday.