Indonesia reports 3,636 new COVID-19 cases ahead of curbs in capital

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Sunday reported 3,636 new coronavirus infections and 73 new deaths, data from Health Ministry’s website showed.

The latest report brought the total number of infections to 218,382 and deaths to 8,723, the highest number of deaths in Southeast Asia.

The country’s capital Jakarta will reimpose stricter wide-scale restrictions starting on Monday to control spread of the virus in the mega city. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)