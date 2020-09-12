Indonesia reports 3,806 new coronavirus cases

JAKARTA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Saturday reported 3,806 new coronavirus infections and 106 new deaths, data from the Health Ministry website showed.

Saturday marked the fifth consecutive day that Indonesia registered daily infections of more than 3,000, bringing the total number of cases to 214,746.

Total COVID-19 deaths rose to 8,650, the highest in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)