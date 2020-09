Passengers wear protective face masks at the Tanah Abang Station as Indonesia's capital returns to large-scale social restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Tuesday 3,507 new coronavirus infections, taking the country’s total tally to 225,030, Health Ministry data showed.

The number of deaths rose by 124 to 8,965, the highest number of fatalities in Southeast Asia.