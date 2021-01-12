Indonesia reports new daily record coronavirus deaths

JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported a daily record 302 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, data from its COVID-19 task force showed, bringing total fatalities to 24,645.

On Tuesday, the Southeast Asian nation also reported 10,047 new infections, its second highest daily number, taking the total to 846,765 cases confirmed so far. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Agustinus Beo Da Costa Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)