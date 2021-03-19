Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Indonesia to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after reviewing blood clot concerns

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Food and Drug agency (BPOM) has approved usage of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing reports that the vaccine had caused blood clots among some recipients in Europe, it said in a statement on Friday.

“The benefit of administering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine putweigh the risks, so the usage... may be started,” the statement said. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed DAvis)

