Rouhani: U.S. should lift sanctions if it wants to help Iran amid coronavirus

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - The United States should lift sanctions if Washington wants to help Iran to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, adding that Iran had no intention of accepting Washington’s offer of humanitarian assistance. “American leaders are lying ... If they want to help Iran, all they need to do is to lift sanctions .... Then we can deal with the coronavirus outbreak,” Rouhani said in a televised speech. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kim Coghill)