Ireland reports three cases of Brazil variant of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Three people in Ireland have tested positive for a variant of the COVID-19 virus first detected in Brazil, health authorities announced on Friday.

All three were directly associated with recent travel from Brazil, Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team said in a statement.

Travel from Brazil and neighbouring countries has been restricted in many parts of the world in an attempt to contain the spread of the variant. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Leslie Adler)