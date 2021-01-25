Irish COVID-19 jobless claims rise for fifth straight week

DUBLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits rose for the fifth week in a row and was 3% higher than seven days ago, with any easing of a strict COVID-19 shutdown weeks away.

This week 475,364 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment after hospitality and non-essential shops were shut at the end of December and building sites closed this month, the social protection department said on Monday.

The government has predicted that up to 500,000 people will likely be in receipt of the weekly payment by the end of the month. Recipients hit a peak of 600,000 in April during the initial, slightly stricter, lockdown of the economy. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)