No signs yet that Dublin COVID-19 restrictions can be eased- official

DUBLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - There are no signs yet of a fall in infection rates that would justify the removal of COVID-19 restrictions in Dublin, Ireland’s chief medical officer said on Wednesday.

“We do need to see a significant improvement over the coming days in Dublin and we are not seeing it yet,” Ronan Glynn told a parliamentary committee when asked about restrictions introduced on Sept. 18 banning indoor restaurant dining and non-essential travel. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)