Japan's consumer sentiment inches higher in July

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s consumer confidence index rose slightly in July, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, improving for a third straight month, but a recent surge in coronavirus cases suggest a murky outlook for the economy.

The survey’s sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, grew to 29.5 in July from 28.4 in June. In April, the index stood at 21.6, which was a record low. A reading below 50 suggests pessimism. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)