TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering setting up a 12 trillion yen ($ billion) safety net to offer capital to firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper reported Friday.

The Development Bank of Japan and public-private funds would act to support both large companies and small-and-medium-sized enterprises quickly through subordinated loans and stock acquisition, the paper said. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Toby Chopra)