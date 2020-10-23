Japan coronavirus panel to call for longer New Year holidays -Kyodo

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Japanese government’s expert panel to combat the coronavirus pandemic plans to propose on Friday extending the New Year holidays by about a week to Jan. 11, Kyodo News reported.

The proposal, to be made at a panel meeting later on Friday, would urge Japanese companies to extend the holidays to reduce the rush among travellers visiting their home towns, Kyodo reported. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Tetsushi Kajimoto)