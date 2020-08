TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 95 new coronavirus cases on Monday, marking the lowest single-day tally since July 8, data from the Metropolitan Government showed.

The cases were confirmed from around 2,900 tests, with those under 40-years-old accounting for 60% of new cases. Total serious cases in the Japanese capital declined by one from the previous day, to 38.

Cases have declined from peaks of above 400 seen in early August. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)