Japan central government to shoulder all costs associated with coronavirus vaccinations -Kono

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s central government will shoulder all costs associated with coronavirus vaccinations, vaccine programme chief Taro Kono said on Tuesday, as the country prepares to begin vaccinations in late February.

Kono, speaking at a regular press conference, did not reveal any cost figures for the vaccinations.

Kono has said Pfizer’s vaccine would be used for the first shots, starting with medical workers, with the next priority being to vaccinate the elderly, those with health conditions and elderly care facility workers. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Leslie Adler)