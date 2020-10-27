Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Japan's cabinet approves measure to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to public - media

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s cabinet approved a plan on Tuesday to use public funds to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public for free, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to provide enough COVID-19 vaccines for the population by mid 2021. The country has struck deals for hundreds of millions of doses from companies including AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

