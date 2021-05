TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s government said on Wednesday it expects most municipalities to finish vaccinating people aged over 65 against COVID-19 by the end of July.

By that time, 1,490 municipalities out of a total 1,741 will have vaccinated all over-65s in their areas, according to a projection released by the health and internal affairs ministries. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Rocky Swift; Editing by Andrew Heavens)