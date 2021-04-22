Japan says to seek 'short, powerful' state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and elsewhere

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is seeking a “short and powerful” state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures, with restrictions to contain the coronavirus similar to those imposed last spring, a cabinet minister said on Friday.

Under the new state of emergency between April 25 to May 11 and including the prefectures of Kyoto and Hyogo, the government would ask restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlours serving alcohol to close, and big sporting events to be held without spectators, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

He was speaking at the start of a meeting with a panel of experts to discuss the proposed measures, which are expected to be formally approved later on Friday.