Tokyo expects 'large number' of new virus cases Wednesday - governor

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Tokyo will record “quite a large number” of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday after a cluster of infections was discovered at an office, Governor Yuriko Koike said.

“Clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately,” Koike told reporters, adding that test results from the same unnamed company were expected to add to the seven infections found there previously.

In addition, more than 10 positive results are expected from group testing in Shinjuku, Koike said, referring to an area of the Japanese capital known for its night life. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)