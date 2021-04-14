EU drug regulator to issue recommendation on J&J vaccine next week

April 14 (Reuters) - Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it expects to issue a recommendation on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine next week and that it continues to believe that the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects.

The European Medicines Agency said J&J was in contact with national authorities, recommending to store the doses already received until the safety committee issues an expedited recommendation. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)