UPDATE 1-JPMorgan executives tell trading-floor senior staff to return to office

(Updates with original sourcing)

Sept 10 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co executives told managing directors and some executive directors within the bank’s sales and trading operation that they must return to the office by Sept. 21, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Trading chief Troy Rohrbaugh and Marc Badrichani, the bank’s global head of sales and research, delivered the message in conference calls on Wednesday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday.

Employees with child-care issues and medical conditions that raise their vulnerability to COVID-19 complications can continue working from home, according to the source.