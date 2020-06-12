Kazakhstan to renew flights to Asian countries, Georgia

ALMATY, June 12 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will gradually renew regular flights to Turkey, China, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and Georgia starting from June 20, the Central Asian nation’s government said on Friday.

Kazakhstan suspended all international flights in March with the exception of those repatriating its citizens due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The renewal will take place once Kazakhstan and the other parties formally lift travel restrictions, the Kazakh industry ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans)