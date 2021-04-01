Kazakh leader threatens to sack cabinet over slow vaccine rollout

NUR-SULTAN, April 1 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday he may sack the Central Asian nation’s government if it fails to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine rollout this month after a relatively slow start.

The former Soviet republic launched a mass vaccination campaign in February using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and has so far administered both of the required shots to about 47,000 people - less than 0.2% of the population - while only about 137,000 people have had a single shot.

“You must turn the situation around in April,” Tokayev’s office quoted him as telling a government meeting. “Otherwise personnel decisions will follow that will disappoint you. I mean not just the (health) minister but the cabinet as a whole.”

Tokayev said the government had failed to secure sufficient vaccine supplies in advance and he personally had to discuss the matter with foreign leaders.

If efforts to speed up the rollout succeed, Tokayev said, the government may start lifting some restrictions next month to allow small businesses to return to work. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)