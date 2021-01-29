Kenya to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots free of charge to citizens - health ministry official

NAIROBI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Kenya said on Friday that it plans to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots free of charge to its citizens, a health ministry official told Reuters.

Mercy Mwangangi said that the East African country will pay $7.70 per shot of the vaccines as negotiated under the COVAX facility.

“In Kenya, particularly any vaccine that will be sourced through public financing, there shall be no payment by Kenyans. It shall be free,” Mwangangi told Reuters. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Jon Boyle)