March 12 (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday that a nationwide COVID-19 curfew would be extended for 60 days.

The East African nation, which has so far recorded at least 111,185 cases of COVID-19 and 1,899 deaths, is gripped by a third wave of infections. It reported 829 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily number since last year. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)