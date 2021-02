FILE PHOTO: Nurses walk in front of a makeshift coronavirus testing centre at the Mishref Fair Grounds in Kuwait city, Kuwait March 12, 2020.REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait will close its land and sea border crossings, with the exception of shipping operations and workers in the neutral zone, from Wednesday until March 30, the cabinet said on Monday on Twitter.

Citizens and domestic workers accompanying them are allowed to return through land and sea ports, as are citizens’ first-degree relatives, the cabinet added.