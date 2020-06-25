Kyrgyzstan considering state of emergency over resurgent coronavirus

BISHKEK, June 25 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s government will decide on Thursday whether to declare a state of emergency in two major cities and two provinces over the resurgent coronavirus outbreak, the Central Asian nation’s healthcare ministry said.

Under the previous state of emergency which ended in May, the former Soviet republic locked down several cities and districts including capital Bishkek and imposed a curfew there. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko, Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)