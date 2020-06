June 25 (Reuters) - LabCorp said on Thursday it has launched a new test that could assess the capacity of antibodies in patient plasma to inhibit the novel coronavirus.

Information from the test about the disease-fighting ability of antibodies could be used in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, the company said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)