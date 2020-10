FILE PHOTO: Medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 1,228 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a record daily jump since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total number of cases to 25,742.

The health ministry also said seven new deaths were recorded across the Southeast Asian country.