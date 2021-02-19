Shipment of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine en route to Mexico - foreign minister

MEXICO CITY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Some 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to Mexico, the country’s foreign minister said on Friday, part of a global scramble to secure tight supplies.

The shipment left Hong Kong and is expected to arrive in the Mexican capital early Saturday morning, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote in a post on Twitter.

He added that an additional 10 million doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the next few weeks. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel)