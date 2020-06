MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Ministry said on Thursday it has initiated epidemiological contact tracing after Finance Minister Arturo Herrera tested positive for the coronavirus.

Herrera, the most high-profile member of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s cabinet to test positive for the virus, said he had only “minor” symptoms. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Adler)