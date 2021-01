FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is pictured in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS is expected to decide this week whether to give Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine authorization for emergency use, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a news conference on Tuesday.