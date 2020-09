A mural in honor to health workers and reading "To the real heroes" is pictured under a bridge as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 720,858 on Friday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a reported death toll of 75,844.

Authorities reported 5,401 new cases along with 405 deaths on Friday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.