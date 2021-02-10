Mexico reports 10,738 new coronavirus cases, 1,701 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Interior view of a funeral shop during a shortage of coffins and urns due to increased deaths from COVID-19 in the state of Mexico, in Texcoco, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 10,738 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,701 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,946,751 cases and 168,432 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.