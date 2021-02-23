Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.N. must do more to ensure equal vaccine access, Mexico says

By Reuters Staff

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday urged the United Nations to do more to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, particularly among poorer countries.

Speaking at a news conference in Mexico City alongside Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Lopez Obrador said that so far vaccine distribution, which has been far more widespread among wealthier nations, is “totally unfair.”

Reporting by David Alire Garcia

