MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Mexico registered 437 coronavirus fatalities on Monday, bringing its overall death toll to 186,152, according to health ministry data.

The ministry’s data also showed an additional 2,343 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,089,281 cases. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)